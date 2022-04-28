$145.58 Million in Sales Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) to post sales of $145.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the highest is $146.46 million. Alteryx reported sales of $118.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $716.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $719.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $847.41 million, with estimates ranging from $781.91 million to $883.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.21.

AYX stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $90.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.56.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,045,000 after acquiring an additional 824,762 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,729,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Alteryx by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,382,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,138,000 after purchasing an additional 603,517 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Alteryx by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,276,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,208,000 after purchasing an additional 175,689 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $60,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

