18,700 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 65.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $42.59.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.