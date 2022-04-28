$2.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simpson Manufacturing.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSD. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,802,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 21,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $104.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $102.20 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.43 and a 200-day moving average of $118.49.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

