2,343 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,362,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,757. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

