2,622 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 572,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,315,480. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

