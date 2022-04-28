$27.15 Million in Sales Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) will report $27.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.30 million and the lowest is $27.00 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $16.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $165.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.67 million to $165.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $238.21 million, with estimates ranging from $194.92 million to $281.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS.

PRTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of PRTK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,520. The firm has a market cap of $121.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.50. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 729,709 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 284.5% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 488,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 361,309 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,064,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,306,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 194,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 335,044 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 157,153 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

