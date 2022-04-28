28,821 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of EAT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.84. 873,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,076. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.47.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EAT. Gordon Haskett cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.65.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $500,534.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,315,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,103 shares of company stock worth $1,757,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.