$29.25 Million in Sales Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEGet Rating) will post $29.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.04 million and the highest is $29.46 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted sales of $23.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $145.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.06 million to $148.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $196.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.85). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.14% and a negative net margin of 45.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

CSSE stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.57. 972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,526. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

