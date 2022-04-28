29,585 Shares in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Acquired by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 29,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 810,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 51,786 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,792,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 212,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 46,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 188,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

FAN traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.33. 6,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,484. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $22.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.