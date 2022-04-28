$302.88 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) to post sales of $302.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.31 million and the highest is $323.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $236.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,853. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.89. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.58, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $703,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,771 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.