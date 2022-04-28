310 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Bought by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,352. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,766 shares of company stock worth $27,909,998. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

