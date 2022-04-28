$316.41 Million in Sales Expected for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) to announce $316.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DouYu International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.70 million to $340.12 million. DouYu International reported sales of $328.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. DouYu International’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in DouYu International by 18.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in DouYu International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOYU remained flat at $$1.58 during trading hours on Monday. 35,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,374. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $512.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.94.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

