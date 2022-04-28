3,232 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Kellogg stock opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average is $64.02.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

