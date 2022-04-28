3,324 Shares in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Purchased by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Papa John’s International stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.77. 35,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,652. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,758.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.63.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.