$336.23 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) to announce $336.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $342.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330.60 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $271.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $42,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,870. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGTI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.19. 164,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.10. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

