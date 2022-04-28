358 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $360.43. 1,293,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,037. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.93 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $435.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $740.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.50.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

