389,617 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Purchased by HST Ventures LLC

HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 389,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,233,000. Air Lease comprises approximately 16.0% of HST Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $87,018,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 453.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 575,909 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth about $17,141,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $10,989,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 167,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Air Lease stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.87. 676,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,986. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $597.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

