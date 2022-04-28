3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.52

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 44073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $74,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,838 shares of company stock valued at $402,804 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

