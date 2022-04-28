3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Decreased by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

3M stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.25. The company had a trading volume of 48,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.73 and its 200-day moving average is $165.64. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

