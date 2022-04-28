3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MMM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.73.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.64.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

