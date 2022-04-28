3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. 3M updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.750-$11.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $10.75-11.25 EPS.

Shares of MMM traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.20. The stock had a trading volume of 86,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.64. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

