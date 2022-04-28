$4.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) to report $4.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.84 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $19.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.71 billion to $19.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $19.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. Barclays cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.65. 822,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $56.41 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

