$41.20 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) will post sales of $41.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.69 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $31.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $175.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.00 million to $184.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $196.09 million, with estimates ranging from $164.68 million to $218.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,369. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $908.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.62%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

