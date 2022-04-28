47,705 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 793,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,230,562. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

