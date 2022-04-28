$51.42 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) to post sales of $51.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.50 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $38.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $207.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.91 million to $210.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $277.81 million, with estimates ranging from $273.17 million to $287.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.43.

GSHD stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,475. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.88 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.62.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,374,118.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,479.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50,745 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,948,000 after buying an additional 555,090 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $94,106,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,474,000 after acquiring an additional 45,439 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 436,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,319,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

