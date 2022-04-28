$531.10 Million in Sales Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $531.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $519.66 million to $540.36 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $497.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Shares of AEL traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.63. 20,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $351,992.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock worth $1,112,023 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

