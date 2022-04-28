59,833 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Bought by HST Ventures LLC

HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,000. Global Payments makes up 7.5% of HST Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.14.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $219.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.90 and its 200-day moving average is $137.78.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

