$601.88 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) to post sales of $601.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $688.14 million and the lowest is $514.56 million. Azul posted sales of $334.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share. Azul’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZUL. Zacks Investment Research cut Azul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 32,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,061. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. Azul has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,486 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,890,000 after purchasing an additional 695,200 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,194 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Azul by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 515,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 111.7% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 783,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

