$65.50 Million in Sales Expected for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) This Quarter

Analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $65.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.70 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $54.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $294.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.20 million to $295.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $347.85 million, with estimates ranging from $347.80 million to $347.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani purchased 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 70,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANIP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.27. 147,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.18. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

