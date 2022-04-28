652 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Bought by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Zscaler by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.
In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,210,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. FBN Securities cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.45.
About Zscaler (Get Rating)
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zscaler (ZS)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.