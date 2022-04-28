$71.33 Million in Sales Expected for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) will announce $71.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. Aviat Networks reported sales of $66.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year sales of $296.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.02 million to $299.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $312.80 million, with estimates ranging from $306.20 million to $326.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aviat Networks.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

AVNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,083,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,298,000. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.00. 1,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,268. The firm has a market cap of $336.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.