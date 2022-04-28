827 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Acquired by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 34.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $160.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.17.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

