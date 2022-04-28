886,173 Shares in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Bought by Frazier Management LLC

Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 886,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,171,000. Silence Therapeutics accounts for 1.6% of Frazier Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLN traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 80,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,931. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. Silence Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLN. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

