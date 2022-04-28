96,569 Shares in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) Bought by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 96,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 89.1% in the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,074. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $17.10.

