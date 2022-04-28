Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €32.30 ($34.73) and last traded at €32.44 ($34.88). 398,603 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 359,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.56 ($35.01).

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($30.43) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €35.10 ($37.74) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

