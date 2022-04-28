Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Aaron’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.650-$2.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.65-$2.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.51. 363,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,956. The company has a market cap of $604.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $6,884,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 35,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 40,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

