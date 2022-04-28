AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.98%.

Shares of SKFRY opened at $16.65 on Thursday. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SKFRY shares. DNB Markets raised AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

