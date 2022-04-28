AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.30

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 14912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABCL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of -1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John S. Montalbano bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Veronique Lecault bought 230,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,632.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

