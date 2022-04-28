ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. ACCO Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.48-1.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,078. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $728.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $9.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other ACCO Brands news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Neal V. Fenwick sold 66,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $570,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

