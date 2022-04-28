ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. ACCO Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.48-1.58 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ACCO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,078. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $728.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $9.77.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
About ACCO Brands (Get Rating)
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
