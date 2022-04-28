Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.24

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 9225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $675.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,299,000 after acquiring an additional 337,914 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,770,000 after acquiring an additional 595,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

