Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $393,180.00

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,394.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,887.98 or 0.07331003 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00257155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.60 or 0.00778292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014576 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00078503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.65 or 0.00575350 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00372428 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.