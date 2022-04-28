Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 37,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,266,063 shares.The stock last traded at $8.10 and had previously closed at $8.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADPT. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $184,594.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $53,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 101,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

