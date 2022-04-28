Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $8.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.74. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $44.54.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 4,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $55,402.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $53,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

