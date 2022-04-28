ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.60

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $1.13. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 10,326 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.47.

ADDvantage Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:AEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 87.68% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

