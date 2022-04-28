Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $5.24

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.13. Aegon shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 81,741 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.70 ($5.05) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.60 ($6.02) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.48) to €5.00 ($5.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.34.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Aegon by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 10.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 91,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

