Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of AMTX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.52. 6,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,126. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $324.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of -0.22.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and byproducts company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

