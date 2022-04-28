Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) is Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,606,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,415 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up about 4.6% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 3.24% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $121,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 896,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,287,000 after buying an additional 199,359 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 36.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.47. The company had a trading volume of 20,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,680. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AJRD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

