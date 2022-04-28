AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.37. AeroVironment reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AVAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,387. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.90. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,699.43 and a beta of 0.33. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,607,000 after acquiring an additional 551,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $15,718,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,686 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 20.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,106,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,196,000 after purchasing an additional 187,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $11,389,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

