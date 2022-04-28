AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) will report sales of $132.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.00 million to $141.55 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $136.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $445.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.10 million to $454.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $493.74 million, with estimates ranging from $449.80 million to $537.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $1.13 on Monday, reaching $79.99. 3,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. AeroVironment has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $115.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2,699.43 and a beta of 0.33.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

