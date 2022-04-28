Aeternity Market Capitalization Achieves $35.14 Million (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $35.14 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0993 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 399,706,538 coins and its circulating supply is 353,885,594 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

